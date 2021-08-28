England to ban single-use plastic cutlery

The UK government has announced plans to ban single-use plastic cutlery, plates and polystyrene cups in England as part of what it calls a “war on plastic”.

Ministers said the move would help to reduce litter and cut the amount of plastic waste in oceans, BBC reported.

A consultation on the policy will launch in the autumn – although the government has not ruled out including other items in the ban.

Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland already have plans to ban single-use plastic cutlery, and the European Union brought in a similar ban in July – putting ministers in England under pressure to take similar action.