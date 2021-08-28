‘Khaleda Zia will have to apply from jail if she wants to go abroad’

Law Minister Anisul Huq has said BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia will have to go to jail first and then submit a fresh prayer to the government to go abroad for treatment.

He made the remarks while speaking at a journalist’ training organised jointly by Fojo Media Institute, Law Reporters Forum and MRDI at a hotel in the capital on Saturday afternoon.

With Law Reporters Forum president Muhammad Yasin in the chair, the training programme was addressed by Appeallate Division’s Justice Obaidul Hasan Shahin, Justice M Enayetur Rahim, MRDI executive director Hasibur Rahman Mukul and Law Reporters Forum president Mashudul Huq.

The Law Minister said there is a scope for Khaleda Zia to go abroad with government permission according Section 401 of the Criminal Procedures (CrPC). But, she will have to go to jail first. Then she will have to submit a fresh prayer, because there is no scope to give her permission to go abroad in light of the prayer under which she was released on humanitarian ground. The prayer has already been disposed off.

In March 2020, Khaleda was released for six months suspending her sentence on humanitarian grounds with the conditions that she would stay at her home in Gulshan, Dhaka.

The 76-year-old BNP chief, who tested positive for Covid-19 on April 11, was admitted to Evercare Hospital on April 27.

On April 28, a 10-member medical board, headed by Prof Shahabuddin Talukder, was formed for the treatment of Khaleda at the Evercare Hospital a day after her admission there.

She tested negative for Covid-19 on May 8, some 27 days after she had been infected with the deadly virus, but the BNP chief was staying in the hospital for treatment for various comorbidities and post-Covid complications.

Her family submitted an application to the government on May 6 seeking permission to send her abroad for advanced treatment, but it was turned down.

Replying to a question, the Law Minister defending the Digital Security Act (DSA), said, “Digital Security Act is essential because one embarrasses or humiliates other on social media. However, the abuse of the law is going to be stopped. If you look at the incidents happened over the past three months, you will see that the abuse of the DSA has gone down substantially.”