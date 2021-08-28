Shein: China fashion giant investigates ‘false’ anti-Uyghur job ads

Chinese fast fashion firm Shein has launched an investigation into “false” discriminatory job adverts posted on recruitment sites under its name.

Adverts seen by the BBC for factory and warehouse workers said those from certain ethnic minority backgrounds, including Uyghurs, must not apply.

Shein said it did not fund nor approve the ads, and it was committed to “upholding high labour standards”.

The plight of the Uyghurs in China has sparked international condemnation, BBC reported.

Fast-growing Shein competes with the likes of Boohoo in the market for young shoppers and has collaborated with celebrities and influencers to build its online following.

Several adverts were posted under Shein’s name between April and December of 2020 on Chinese recruitment websites.