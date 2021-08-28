Young cricketer killed in Dhaka road accident

A cricketer of Kalabagan Krira Chakra was killed in a road accident in Dhaka’s Farmgate area on Friday night.

Deceased Shahidul Islam Nirob, 32, was a first batch divisional cricketer of Kalabagan Krira Chakra.

Tejgaon police said a bus hit a motorcycle, carrying Shahidul and his friend Afzal Hossain, near Farmgate overbridge at about 7:30pm, leaving them severely injured.

The duo were rushed to Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College and Hospital where the on-duty phisicians decleared Shahidul dead.

Afzal is now undergoing treatment at National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation (NITOR) as one of his leg has been broken.

A case was filed in this connection, said Tejgaon Police Station OC Salahuddin Miah.