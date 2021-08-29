BAF aircraft carries 3 lakh dozes of SINOPHRAM vaccine to Dhaka

One C-130J transport aircraft of Bangladesh Air Force returned to BAF Base Bangabandhu, Kurmitola, Dhaka from China on Sunday (29-08-2021) afternoon with 3 lakh dozes of SINOPHRAM vaccine along with related medical equipment to prevent coronavirus.

In compliance with the policies published by the Government of Bangladesh, Armed Forces is conducting various activities under the direction of Honorable Prime Minister to prevent coronavirus.

In line with this, the ferry mission was conducted by one C-130J transport aircraft of Bangladesh Air Force to bring 3 lakh dozes of SINOPHRAM vaccine and medical equipments provided by Chinese People’s Liberation army (CPLA) to prevent coronavirus as a sign of friendly relations in military engagement with Bangladesh Armed Forces.

Mentionable that a total of 13 Aircrew of Bangladesh Air Force departed from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Dhaka to China on Saturday (28-08-2021) by one BAF C-130J aircraft to transport coronavirus vaccine from China.

Wing Commander Md Habibur Rahman, GD(P) of Bangladesh Air Force led the team of the said aircraft. Later Director General Medical Services Mejor General Md. Mahabubur Rahman Briefed the media personnel.