Bangladesh Embassy in Bangkok facilitates special repatriation flight from Bangkok to Dhaka

Bangladesh Embassy in Bangkok has facilitated repatriation of a group of 22 Bangladeshi and Thai nationals from Thailand to Bangladesh by a special Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight.

The flight was arranged on self-payment basis in line with the Bangladesh Government’s commitment to extend all possible assistance and support for repatriation of stranded Bangladeshis abroad.

The Biman Bangladesh flight arrived at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Dhaka at 01:30am on Saturday (Aug 28), said the Bangladesh Embassy in Bangkok on Sunday (Aug 29).

Ambassador of Bangladesh to Thailand Mohammed Abdul Hye has thanked the Thai Government for extending their cooperation in repatriation of the stranded Bangladeshi nationals.

Since outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic last year, the Embassy of Bangladesh, Bangkok has so far facilitated 17 special flights from Bangkok to Dhaka in coordination with the authorities concerned in Bangladesh and Thailand. Officials of the Embassy saw the passengers off at the Suvarnabhumi International Airport and extended necessary consular and other assistance for their departure formalities.