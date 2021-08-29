Bangladesh observing Afghanistan situation, in touch with stranded citizens

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday said the government is in regular touch with the stranded Bangladeshi nationals in Afghanistan and has taken every measure for their safe and orderly departure from the troubled country.

So far, the government has facilitated the return of around 20 of them from Afghanistan, said the ministry.

Bangladesh has urged all concerned to ensure safety and security of the Afghan people as well as foreign nationals in Afghanistan.

Bangladesh has also called upon all concerned to exercise maximum restraint during this challenging time hoping an early return of normalcy and restoration of peace in Afghanistan.

While appreciation efforts for facilitating the safe departure of all foreigners including Bangladesh nationals, Bangladesh wants to see continuation of the return process of the remaining foreign nationals.

“It is expected that the development workers can return to Afghanistan once conducive environment is restored,” MoFA said.

Bangladesh expressed deepest condolences to the bereaved families who lost their near and dear ones at the bomb attack near Kabul Airport on 26 August and prayed for early recovery of the injured.