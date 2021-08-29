Covid death toll tops 26,000 in Bangladesh with 89 more fatalities

The Covid-19 death toll in Bangladesh crossed the grim milestone of 26,000, with 89 fresh fatalities reported across the country in the last 24 hours to 8am on Sunday.

With the latest tally, the nationwide death toll now stands at 26,015, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The country took nine days to add the latest 1,000 deaths to the nationwide toll. Bangladesh crossed the 25,000-mark on August 20.

The caseload jumped by 3,948 in the 24-hour period, taking the total number of infections to 1,493,537 in the country.

As many as 27,921 samples were tested across the country, yielding a positivity rate of 14.14%.

On the other hand, another 6,466 patients recovered from the infectious disease across the country, taking the total number of recoveries to 1,415,697.

The seven-day moving average of daily deaths in Bangladesh dropped further down to 104.7 on Sunday.

For a seven-day moving average, one has to take the data of the last one week, add them up, and divide it by seven. The most common application of moving average is to identify trend direction.

In terms of deaths per division, Dhaka logged the highest with 27 fatalities followed by Chittagong with 21.

Sylhet division counted 10 deaths while Khulna nine, Barisal eight, Rajshahi seven, Rangpur five, and Mymensingh two.

The mortality rate against the total number of cases detected so far stands at 1.74%.

Dhaka also logged highest cases among the divisions with 2,468 new infections, followed by Chittagong with 576.

To date, more than 8.86 million tests have been conducted around the country, leading to an overall test positivity rate of 16.84%.

The health authorities in Bangladesh reported the first three cases of Covid-19, a severe acute respiratory illness caused by a strain of coronavirus named Sars-CoV-2, on March 8, 2020.

The fast spreading coronavirus has claimed more than 4.5 million lives and infected over 216 million people across the world till Sunday afternoon, according to Worldometer.

As many as 193.803 million people have recovered from Covid-19, which has spread to 220 countries and territories across the planet.