Female ‘militant’ of Ansar al Islam held in city

Counter-Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) have arrested a female member of militant outfit Ansar al Islam from capital’s Badda area.

The arrestee is identified as Jubaida Siddiqa Nabila, an HSC examinee, hailing from Bhola.

CTTC team arrested Nabila, who had first come into contact with Ansar al Islam in 2020 and later joined Titumir Media through Facebook, on Thursday and interrogated about her activities.

According to CTTC chief ADC Md Asaduzzaman, Nabila used multiple fake IDs on Facebook and Chirpwire to spread extremism while sharing photos and videos related to Ansar al Islam’s operation on four Telegram channels.

The CTTC team also seized multiple SIM cards and memory cards containing extremist materials during the raid at her residence, he said.

A case has been filed in this regard, he added.a