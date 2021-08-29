realme Book Slim: Elegant design and robust performance

Youth-favorite brand realme has been leaving no stone unturned to ameliorate the life of the youth since its inception by introducing leap-forward technology. Of late, realme has become the top 1 smartphone maker in Bangladesh in Q2, 2021, according to Canalys and they have been trying to develop a diverse portfolio as they have entered AIoT 2.0 development phase with their advanced ‘1+5+T’ strategy. As part of this new strategy, realme has come up with its first-ever laptop ‘realme Book Slim’. To know details, visit – https://cutt.ly/BuyNow_realme_BookSlim.

A classy elegant design with 2K full vision display and full-aluminum alloy body

Striking a perfect balance between portability and visibility, realme Book Slim comes with 14-inch IPS fullscreen, 2K full vision display(the only laptop in this price range to come with such specification) and 3:2 screen ratio,offering a wide viewing angle to the users. Corning Gorilla Glass and an oleophobic coating make realme Book Slim scratch-resistant. Users looking for immersive viewing experience must own realme Book Slim as its nano-edge design allows the users to enjoy every visual effect. Owing to its high resolution capacity (2160×1440), this laptop gives the users an opportunity to experience every details with more saturated and detailed colors.

Moreover, realme Book Slim boasts a breathtaking design with its full-metal body as it is only 14.9 millimeters thick and weighs barely 1.38 kilograms. It is so light that you don’t have to worry about carrying it anywhere. You can not only carry it anywhere, but also flaunt it as this laptop will complement your style in an elegant way with itssuper light, slim and chic design. The overall outlook of the laptop is further embellished by an aluminum alloy body design and mirror logo design. The slim look of this laptop is very elegant.

11th Gen Intel Core processor + a battery backup of 11 hours

Powered by the latest 11th Gen Intel Core Processor, realme Book Slim comes with Intel Iris Xe Graphics card. Owing to such powerful engine and hardware, realme Book Slim remains ahead of other laptops available in the market. The users can perform any of their creative and aesthetic tasks with realme Book Slim so conveniently. Book’s processor is capable of delivering 26% better than previous single-core performance and 45% better than previous multi-core performance. Consequently, the users can easily multitask and enjoy games, entertainment and other creative works all at the same time at a higher speed.

Most importantly, you can enjoy all these all day long without any hitch. Equipped with65W Super-Fast Charge, realme Book Slim can be charged up to 50% in only 30 minutes. Moreover, the users can also charge their realme smartphone including narzo 30 as well as a variety of other USB-C port devices with the help of 30W Dart Charge. For uninterrupted experience, realme Book Slim promises up to 11 hours of battery life. However, even if you use it for long hours, there will no problem at all as it comes equipped with dual-fan storm cooling system that enables the users to always perform at their best. This laptop will be an excellent choice for the youth owing to its fast charging and powerful processor!

HARMAN DTS stereoand handy connectivity features

Supporting HARMAN DTS HD stereo sound effect, realme Book Slim comes with immersive and crystal-clear sound for the users. Moreover, it supports dual mic noise cancellation. So, when you are using realme Book Slim to attend a webinar or simply communicating with someone, you will sound loud and clear. It also features built-in HD camera to make the communication more effective.

As far as connectivity features are concerned, you can connect the future with realme Book Slim. With the help of a brand new function called PC Connect, the users can connect their smartphone and computer. realme Book Slim also has plenty of ports to allow the users freedom and ease of work. This new laptop supports Wi-Fi 6 technology, which is 2.7 times faster than the previous generation.

Coming with 8GB RAM and 512GB storage capacity, realme BookSlim is available in two colors – blue and grey and two variants. Tech enthusiasts can purchase the first laptop of realme at an exciting price of BDT 55,999only (i3/8GB/256GB variant) and BDT 65,999 only(i5/8GB/512GB variant).

Apart from all these, realme Book Slim comes with pre-installed original Windows 10 which is upgradable to Windows 11 and you will get plenty of other exciting features such as 2 in 1 fingerprint power button, a three-level backlit keyboard and fast file interchange option. All of these will help the young users maximize their creativity and explore new horizons of productivity.