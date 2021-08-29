Writ challenges repeated remand of Pori Moni

A writ petition has been filed with the High Court (HC) challenging legality of placing actor Pori Moni on remand repetedly in a drug case.

Supreme Court lawyer Syeda Nasrin filed the writ on Sunday on behalf of human rights organisation Ain O Shalish Kendra.

On August 4, RAB conducted a four-hour operation and arrested Pori Moni from her house in city’s Banani.

Various types of drugs were reportedly seized from her house. A minibar was found at her residence where she would regularly arrange parties, according to RAB.

After the arrest, they were taken to the RAB Headquarters. Later, RAB-1 filed a case against the actress under the Narcotics Control Act.

On August 5, Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mamunur Rashid granted a four-day remand in the the case.

On August 10, Metropolitan Magistrate Debabrata Biswas’s court granted a two-day remand to Pori Moni for the second time.

Later, on August 19, another court placed her on one day’s remand.

On completion of third phase remand, the court sent Pori Moni to jail.a