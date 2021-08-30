10 lakh more doses of Pfizer vaccine to arrive Dhaka Sep 1

A consignment of another 10 lakh doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine under the Covax facility will arrive in Dhaka on September 1, instead of today (Monday).

Maidul Islam, public relation officer of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, confirmed the news on Monday afternoon.

He said, “The consignment was scheduled to reach by this evening. But the schedule is changed on some special reason.”

A Qatar Airways flight will landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 5 pm on September 1 with the vaccine.

In addition, another 20 lakh doses of Sinopharm vaccine is likely to arrive in the country from China at 2:30 am on Tuesday.

Bangladesh started administering the first doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at three centres in Dhaka to fight off COVID-19 on June 21.