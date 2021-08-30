AL introduces culture of disappearance: Fakhrul

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul has said the culture of disappearance has been introduced since the Awami League came to power. He asked country people to be united to stop this culture of disappearance.

Fakhrul made the remarks at a human chain in front of the National Press Club in Dhaka on Monday.

“What kind of country, what kind of state, and what kind of government have we built, where our children will go missing? No trace of which can be found. The law enforcers will pick them up, the government will not respond,” said the BNP secretary general.

He further said, “The word disappearance was not familiar to the people of Bangladesh. The word disappearance has been used since the fascist government took power.”

Anyone who makes a little protest, those who are aware and make a movement for t democratic rights, they are picked up, disappeared, said Fakhrul adding that “When they (victims) went to the government, went to the law enforcement agencies, they get the reply from that they (government and law enforcement agencies) do not know anything.”

The BNP secretary general said, “We fought in 1971 to be able to form a society of humanity. We can create a pro-democracy state. Human rights will be established. Those rights are being silenced by the illegitimate government today by using force and bullets.”

Who will take the responsibility of the missing families today those who have not been found for 8 to 10 years, asked Fakhrul.