Bangladesh logs 94 more Covid-19 deaths in 24 hrs

Bangladesh on Monday recorded its lowest daily test positivity rate since June 7. In the 24 hours till Monday morning, another 3,724 cases were detected, at a 12.07% infection rate.

On June 7, the single-day infection rate was 11.47%. On June 8, it was 12.12%.

Meanwhile, the daily Covid-19 death toll is on the rise for the last two days as the country reported 94 fresh fatalities in the 24 hours till 8am on Monday.

With the latest development, the total number of deaths reached 26,109, while the number of total infections rose to 1,497,261 in the country.

As many as 30,855 samples were tested across the country, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

On the other hand, another 6,186 patients recovered from the infectious disease across the country, taking the total number of recoveries to 1,421,883.

The seven-day moving average of daily deaths in Bangladesh dropped further down to 101.4 on Monday.

For a seven-day moving average, one has to take the data of the last one week, add them up, and divide it by seven. The most common application of moving average is to identify trend direction.

In terms of deaths per division, Dhaka logged the highest with 43 fatalities followed by Chittagong with 27.

Sylhet division counted seven deaths while Rajshahi six, Khulna five, and Mymensingh four. Barisal and Rangpur divisions counted one death each.

The mortality rate against the total number of cases detected so far stands at 1.74%.

Dhaka also logged highest cases among the divisions with 2,081 new infections, followed by Chittagong with 545.

To date, more than 8.9 million tests have been conducted around the country, leading to an overall test positivity rate of 16.82%.

The health authorities in Bangladesh reported the first three cases of Covid-19, a severe acute respiratory illness caused by a strain of coronavirus named Sars-CoV-2, on March 8, 2020.

The fast spreading coronavirus has claimed more than 4.5 million lives and infected over 217 million people across the world till Monday afternoon, according to Worldometer.

As many as 194.308 million people have recovered from Covid-19, which has spread to 220 countries and territories across the planet.