Biman’s pilot Captain Nawshad no more

Biman Bangladesh Airlines pilot Captain Nawshad Ataul Quaiyum, who was in ‘coma’ for over 48 hours at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Kingsway Hospitals in Nagpur after suffered a heart attack, died on Monday afternoon.

Captain Mahbubur Rahman, president of Bangladesh Airlines Pilot’s Association (BAPA), confirmed the news.

On Sunday afternoon, he was declared clinically dead.

Nawshad was on life support from Saturday night following deterioration of his physical condition.

He suffered a heart attack in-flight of Dhaka-bound Biman Bangladesh plane from Muscat on August 27.

Later, the Boeing 737-8, with 124 passengers on board, made emergency landing at Nagpur airport in India.