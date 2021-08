Golapganj Upozilla Social Trust UK elects Mohammed Abdul Basit as Chairman, Anwar Shahjahan as General Secretary and Bodrul Alam Babul as Treasurer

Golapganj Upozilla Social Trust UK organised its first Board of Committee meeting on 23rd August and formed its new Executive Committee for 2021 -2022.

Chairman of the Trust Mohammed Abdul Basit presided over the meeting and General Secretary Anwar Shahjahan conducted it. Treasurer Bodrul Alam Babul recited from the Quran in the beginning.

In the new committee Mohammed Abdul Basit was elected as Chairman, Anwar Shahjahan as General Secretary and Bodrul Alam Babul as Treasurer.

The other members of the committee are Vice-Chairman Ruhul Amin Ruhel, Johir Hossain Gous, Mohammed Abdul Matin and Atiqur Rahaman Shafar; Assistant General Secretary Raihan Uddin, and Jennifar Sarwar Luxmi; Assistant Treasurer Shihab Uddin, Organising Secretary Mohammed Zakaria, Membership Secretary Nurul Islam, Cultural Secretary Saleh Ahmed, Education Secretary Abdul Basit, Press and Publications Secretary Muhibul Haque, Sports Secretary Saiful Islam and Youth Secretary Kabir Ahmed. EC members who were elected were Tareq Rahman Sanu, Saiful Alam, Mahmud Miah Manik, Lutfur Rahman, Mufijur Rahman Chowdhury Eklil, Mohammed Sultan Ahmed, Alam Khan, Kabir Ahmed Badsha and Jamil Ahmed.

Members of the management committee who were present in the meeting included Mohammed Abdul Basit (Badepasha), Misba Jamal (Bagha), Anwar Shahjahan (Dhaka Dhakhin), Johir Hossain Gous (Budhbari Bazar), Badrul Alam Babul (Budhbari Bazar), Abdul Hakim Chowdhury (Municipality), Mohammed Abdul Matin (Lakhanabanda), Raihan Uddin (Dhaka Dhakhin), Lutfur Rahman (Bade Pasha), Atiqur Rahman Shafar (Vadeswar), Shihab Uddin (Amura), Mohammed Zakaria (Golapganj Sadar), Mufijur Rahman Chowdhury Eklil (Golapganj Sadar), Abdul Basit (Laksmi Pasha), Kabir Ahmed (Lakhanabanda), Muhibul Haque (Sharifganj), Mohammad Sultan Ahmed (Vadeshwar), Shahin Ahmed (Fulbari), Abdul Basir (Dhaka Dhakhin), Alam Khan (Budhbari Bazar), Abdul Malik Khokon (Badepasha), Jenifar Sarwar Laxmi (Budhbari Bazar), Jamil Ahmed (Lakhanabanda), Sirajul Islam (Vadeshwar) and Oli Ahmed (Municipality).