21 more ‘Biranganas’ honoured with ‘freedom fighter’ status

Twenty-one more Biranganas have been honoured with the “freedom fighter” status.

The government issued a gazette notification in this regard on August 24.

The Jatiya Muktijoddha Council (JMC) has taken the decision in its 75th meeting.

With these, some 438 Biranganas have, so far, been accorded the status.

Those awarded with the status are: Hafiza Begum, Ms Komela, Nasima Begum, Ms Aklima Begum, Sahera, Ms Sharifa Islam, Ms Firoza Begum, Ms Ayesha Begum, Ms Fatema, Ms Jyotsna Begum, Ms Asma Begum, Ms Rezia Begum and Ms Ambia Begum of Natore while Rokeya Begum and Bibha Rani Majumdar of Barishal, Sandhya Rani Biswas and Anjana Bala Biswas of Khulna, Ms Anwara Begum and Ms Bilkis Banu of Pabna, Ms Tahera Begum of Cumilla and Badrun Nesa of Naogaon.