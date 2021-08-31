Bangladeshi scientist Firdausi Qadri wins Magsaysay Award

Bangladeshi scientist Dr Firdausi Qadri has been awarded this year’s Ramon Magsaysay Award, regarded as the Asian version of the Nobel Prize, for her outstanding contribution in vaccine development.

The RMAF board of trustees recognizes her passion and life-long devotion to the scientific profession; her vision of building the human and physical infrastructure that will benefit the coming generation of Bangladeshi scientists, women scientists in particular, and her untiring contributions to vaccine development, advanced biotechnological therapeutics and critical research that has been saving millions of precious lives.

Two other recipients of the award are- Muhammad Amzad Sadik from Pakistan, Steven Mansi from Southest Asia, Watchdoc of Indonesia, and Roberto Ballon of Philippines.

Dr Qadri is a senior scientist at the Mucosal Immunology and Vaccinology Unit at the Infectious Diseases Division of International Centre for Diarrhoeal Disease and Research, Bangladesh (icddr,b).

She is also a laureate of the 2020 L’Oréal-Unesco for Women in Science Award for her advocacy of early diagnoses and global vaccination as well as her work on understanding and preventing infectious diseases affecting children in developing countries.