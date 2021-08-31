Covid caseload tops 1.5 million in Bangladesh

Covid-19 cases in Bangladesh crossed 1.5 million with the health authorities reporting 3,357 new infections in the 24 hours to Tuesday morning.

The number of confirmed cases in Bangladesh now stands at 1,500,618 as the country reached the grim milestone of infections nearly 17 months after the health authorities detected the first cases in March 2020.

The country also reported 86 deaths from Covid-19 in the 24-hour period, taking the total number of fatalities to 26,195, , according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

As many as 28,097 samples were tested across the country, yielding a positivity rate of 11.95%.

On the other hand, another 4,102 patients recovered from the infectious disease across the country, taking the total number of recoveries to 1,425,985.

The seven-day moving average of daily deaths in Bangladesh dropped further down to 97.4 on Tuesday.

For a seven-day moving average, one has to take the data of the last one week, add them up, and divide it by seven. The most common application of moving average is to identify trend direction.

In terms of deaths per division, Dhaka logged the highest with 22 fatalities followed by Chittagong with 19.

Khulna division counted 15 deaths while Rajshahi 12, Sylhet nine, and Rangpur five. Barisal and Mymensingh divisions counted two deaths each.

The mortality rate against the total number of cases detected so far stands at 1.75%.

Dhaka also logged highest cases among the divisions with 2,124 new infections, followed by Chittagong with 627.

To date, more than 8.92 million tests have been conducted around the country, leading to an overall test positivity rate of 16.81%.

The health authorities in Bangladesh reported the first three cases of Covid-19, a severe acute respiratory illness caused by a strain of coronavirus named Sars-CoV-2, on March 8, 2020.

The fast spreading coronavirus has claimed more than 4.5 million lives and infected over 218 million people across the world till Tuesday afternoon, according to Worldometer.

As many as 195.965 million people have recovered from Covid-19, which has spread to 220 countries and territories across the planet.