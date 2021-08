Novelist Bashir Al Helal passes away

Renowned novelist, researcher, former director of Bangla Academy Bashir Al Helal passed away on Tuesday at his home in Mohammadpur of the capital. He was 85.

He breathed his last at home in Mohammadia Housing Society in Dhaka at 1:45 pm, his son Sayed Rawnak Hasan confirmed the matter to media.

My father was suffering from old age-related complications including breathing problem, he said.

The eminent novelist is survived by his son and daughter. He was born on January 6, 1936, in Murshidabad of British India. He completed in education Rajshahi and Kolkata. He started his professional life in a newspaper in Kolkata.

He joined Bangla Academy as an assistant-principal of the translation department in 1967 and retired from the academy in 1994 as a director.

Some of his major works are, namely, Kalo Ilish, Anarasher Hashi, Kandari, Kishor Bangla Uccharon Manjari, Bangla Bhashar Nanan Bibechana, Bangla Gadya, Amader Kabita, Bhasha Andoloner Shei Mohonay, Principal Ibrahim Kha, Belgrader Dak, Tader Shristhir Path, Ghritakumari, Jiboner Shukh, Shesh Panpatra, Nurjahander Madhumash, Shishirer Desh Obhijan and others.

Bashir Al Helal received Alaol Literary award in 1991 and Bangla Academy Literary Award in 1993.

Bangla Academy paid tribute to Bashir Al Helal at a public mourning programme held on its premises at 5:00pm on Tuesday.