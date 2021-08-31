Over 55 lakh doses of Sinopharm vaccines reach Dhaka

A consignment of over 55 lakh doses of Sinopharm vaccine reached Dhaka from China early Tuesday.

A flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines, carrying 55,53,650 doses of vaccines, landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 2:10 am.

Dr Shamsul Haque, member secretary of the Vaccine Deployment Committee at the Health Directorate, received the vaccine at the airport.

This consignment is a record for Bangladesh in receiving vaccines from China following the recent agreement.

He said, “A total of 55,53,650 Sinopharm vaccine doses were received. From the airport, those will be taken to the warehouse of Beximco in Gazipur by a freezer van. Special arrangements have been made there to keep the vaccine safe.”