UK reports 50 further Covid deaths and more than 32,000 new confirmed cases

A further 50 people have died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Monday.

The latest reported fatalities brings the UK total death toll to 132,535.

Separate figures published by the Office for National Statistics show there have been 156,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

As of 9am on Tuesday, there had been a further 32,181 lab-confirmed Covid-19 cases in the UK, the government said, bringing the total of confirmed infections as 6,789,581.

England

Of the latest reported coronavirus cases, 20,967 were found in England. Of the latest deaths, 36 occurred in England bringing the total there to 116,381.

Scotland

Scotland reported 6,029 coronavirus cases, and seven deaths, raising the death toll to 8,118.

Northern Ireland

In Northern Ireland, 1,313 cases of the virus were reported, as well as six deaths, bringing the death toll there to 2,364.

Wales

The death toll in Wales rose by one to 5,672. Wales also reported 3,872 coronavirus cases.