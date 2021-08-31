Xulhaz-Tonoy murder: Zia, 5 others to die

A tribunal in Dhaka on Tuesday sentenced six people, including Major (sacked) Ziaul Huq Zia, to death in the murder case of rights activist Xulhaz Mannan and his friend Khandker Mahbub Rabbi Tonoy.

Judge Mojibur Rahman of the Dhaka Special Anti-Terrorism Tribunal pronounced the verdict in presence of the four accused.

Besides, two other accused–Sabbirul Huq Chowdhury and Maulana Zunaid Ahmad– were acquitted from the charges.

The condemned convicts are Syed Md Ziaul Huq alias Major Zia (sacked army major), Akram Hossain, Arafat Rahman, Mozammel Husayn Saimon, Sheikh Abdullah and Asadullah. Of them, Zia and Akran are absconding.

The convicted were also fined Tk 50,000 each. In default, they have to suffer additional six months in jail in another section of the law.

Xulhaz and Tonoy were hacked to death inside Xulhaz’s Kalabagan flat on April 25, 2016.

Later, Xulhaz Mannan’s elder brother Minhaz Mannan Imon filed a murder case with Kalabagan Police Station. Afterward, Kalabagan police station’s sub-inspector Mohammad Shamim filed another case under arms act.

Following the submission of charge sheet, the case was shifted to the Anti-Terrorism Tribunal in Dhaka on February 22, 2019, for trial of the case.