10 lakh doses of Pfizer vaccine arrive in Dhaka

Ten lakh or one million doses of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine gifted by the United States arrived at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka at 5:30pm on Wednesday (today).

Health Secretary Lokman Hosen Mia and the US Ambassador to Bangladesh Earl R Miller received the consignment at the airport, Maidul Islam Prodhan, senior public relations officer of the health ministry confirmed the matter.

Bangladesh will receive a total of 60 lakh shots of Pfizer vaccine by September this year.

As part of 60 lakh jabs of Pfizer, Bangladesh received 10 lakh doses of vaccine today while the remaining 50 lakh doses of Pfizer vaccine will arrive in phases by September.

On May 27, the Directorate General of Drug Administration (DGDA) approved emergency use of Pfizer mRNA Covid-19 vaccine in Bangladesh.