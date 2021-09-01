Bangladesh records 79 more Covid deaths, 3,062 new cases in a 24 hours

Bangladesh tallied another 79 Covid-19 deaths and 3,062 new cases on Wednesday.

On the other hand, 5,999 more patients recovered from the infectious disease in the 24 hours between 8am on Tuesday and 8am on Wednesday, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The latest additions took the country’s death toll to 26,274, total caseload to 1,503,680 and the total number of recoveries to 1,431,984.

The seven-day moving average of single-day deaths in Bangladesh dropped further down to 92.43 on Wednesday.

Dhaka counted 28 deaths, the highest among the eight divisions, followed by Chittagong with 23 fatalities.

Eight deaths each were reported in Rajshahi and Sylhet, four in Khulna, three each in Barisal and Mymensingh, and two in Rangpur.

Seventy-six of them died at different hospitals across the country, while three died at home.

As many as 30,294 samples were tested during the 24-hour period, yielding an infection rate of 10.11%.

Of the new patients, Dhaka logged 1,644 cases, the highest among the divisions, followed by Chittagong with 554.

The infection rate against all tests conducted in the country to date stands at 16.78%.

Meanwhile, the latest figures have put the recovery rate at 95.23% and the mortality rate at 1.75%.

Around 18.48 million people in the country have received their first Covid-19 jab, while some 8.04 million have received both doses, as of Tuesday.

Bangladesh reported its first three cases of Covid-19, a severe acute respiratory illness caused by a strain of coronavirus later named Sars-CoV-2, on March 8 last year.

The fast-spreading coronavirus has so far claimed over 4.53 million lives and infected more than 218.7 million people throughout the world, according to Worldometer.

More than 195.56 million people have recovered from the disease, which has affected 222 countries and territories across the planet.