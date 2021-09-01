Death toll from Mirpur fire climbs to 5

One more victim of Mirpur building fire died at Sheikh Hasina National Institute Of Burn And Plastic Surgery in the capital early Wednesday, rising the death toll to five.

The deceased was identified as Renu Begum, 35. She sustained 38 percent burns in the fire, said Dr Samanta Lal Sen, chief coordinator of the hospital.

Two other injured Naznin Akhter, 25, and her daughter Nawshin, 5, are receiving treatment at the same hospital. But they are also in critical condition.

Seven including a child, sustained burn injuries when a fire broke out at the ground floor of a building from gas pipeline explosion in Dhaka’s Mirpur area early hours of August 26.

Rawshan Ara Begum, 70, first wife of building owner Ful Mia died on August 27. Rina Begum, 50, the second wife of Ful Mia, succumbed to her injuries on August 26, while her son Shafiqul Islam, 35, and mechanic Sumon, 40, at early hours of August 27.