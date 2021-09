New Zealand bowled out for lowest T20I total

Bangladesh restricted New Zealand to 60, joint-lowest T20I score for the Kiwis, in the first of the five-match Twenty20 series at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Wednesday.

Earlier, the visiting side won the toss and opted to bat first. They scored 60 runs in 16.5 overs losing all their wickets.

Squads

Bangladesh

Mahmudullah Riyad (Captain), Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Soumya Sarkar, Liton Kumer Das, Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, Afif Hossain, Naim Sheikh, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Shamim Hossain, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Saifuddin, Shoriful Islam, Taijul Islam, Sheikh Mahedi Hasan, Aminul Islam Biplob, Nasum Ahmed

New Zealand

Tom Latham (capt, wk), Hamish Bennett, Tom Blundell (wk), Doug Bracewell, Colin de Grandhomme, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, Scott Kuggeleijn, Cole McConchie, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Rachin Ravindra, Ben Sears, Blair Tickner, Will Young.