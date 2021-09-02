Bangladesh records 88 more Covid deaths, 3,436 new cases in 24 hours

Bangladesh tallied another 88 Covid-19 deaths and 3,436 new cases on Thursday.

On the other hand, 5,901 more patients recovered from the infectious disease in the 24 hours between 8am on Wednesday and 8am on Thursday, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The latest additions took the country’s death toll to 26,362, the total caseload to 1,507,116 and the total number of recoveries to 1,437,885.

The seven-day moving average of single-day deaths in Bangladesh dropped further to 90.43 on Thursday.

Dhaka counted 30 deaths, the highest among the eight divisions, followed by Chittagong with 27 fatalities.

Ten deaths were reported in Sylhet, seven in Khulna, five in Rajshahi, and three each in Barisal, Mymensingh and Rangpur.

Eighty-six of them died at different hospitals across the country, while two died at home.

As many as 33,025 samples were tested during the 24-hour period, yielding an infection rate of 10.40%.

Of the new patients, Dhaka logged 2,048 cases, the highest among the divisions, followed by Chittagong with 561.

The infection rate against all tests conducted in the country to date stands at 16.76%.

Meanwhile, the latest figures have put the recovery rate at 95.41% and the mortality rate at 1.75%.

Around 18.67 million people in the country have received their first Covid-19 jabs. Some 8.2 million had received both doses, as of Wednesday.

The countrywide Covid-19 restrictions imposed after Eid-ul-Azha were eased soon afterwards from August 11, much to the dismay of public health experts.

They fear the recent downward trend in Covid-19 infections and deaths is only temporary and another wave of the pandemic may be just around the corner.

Health professionals dread that while the infection rate may drop to as low as 10% by mid-September, it will start spiking again after that.

Bangladesh reported its first three cases of Covid-19, a severe acute respiratory illness caused by a strain of coronavirus later named Sars-CoV-2, on March 8 last year.

The fast-spreading coronavirus has so far claimed over 4.54 million lives and infected more than 219.44 million people throughout the world, according to Worldometer.

More than 196.27 million people have recovered from the disease, which has affected 222 countries and territories across the planet.