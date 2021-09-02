Bangladeshi-origin Nusrat becomes judge in US Federal Court

A woman of Bangladeshi origin has been appointed as a judge in the US Federal Court for the first time.

Two other women, Jessica Clark, 37, and Nina Morrison, 51, have also been named judges of the US Eastern District and Southern District Courts.

Nusrat Jahan Chowdhury, 44, served the Legal Director of the American Civil Liberties Union for several years.

Nusrat has been working as an attorney for the American Civil Liberties Union in Illinois since last year. She was leading a team of 20 attorneys working on human rights and civil liberties. Prior to that, she was the director of the Caste Judgment Program at the National Office of the American Civil Liberties Union from 2008 to 2020. Nusrat is considered one of the top three attorneys working for this civil rights organisation across the United States.

Nusrat graduated from the world famous Yale Law School. Prior to joining the Civil Liberties Union, she worked with Clark of the New York Southern District Court and Judge Barrington Parker of the Second Circuit US Court of Appeals.