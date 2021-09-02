Captain Nawshad’s body arrives

The body of Captain Nawshad Ataul Qayyum arrived at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka on Thursday morning.

A flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines, carrying the body, landed at the airport at about 9:15am. It was flown from Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport in India’s Nagpur. (For VIDEO click)

State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism Mohammad Mahbub Ali, senior officials of the national flag carrier, two sisters of Captain Nowshad and his daughter were present at the airport.

The 44-year-old pilot passed away on August 30 at Kingsway Hospitals in the Indian state of Maharashtra after fighting for life for the last four days as he was in “coma” in the hospital following a brain hemorrhage.

The Dhaka-bound Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight from Muscat BG 022 made an emergency landing at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport in Nagpur with 124 passengers in the morning of August 27 when Captain Nawshad Qayyum suffered a heart attack in the mid-air.

He will be buried at Banani Graveyard beside his mother’s grave after Zuhr prayers.