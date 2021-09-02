Cllr Parvez Ahmed awarded Freedom of the City of London

Ansar Ahmed Ullah :

Well known activist & businessman Cllr Parvez Ahmed, former Mayor of the London Borough Brent, was awarded the Freedom of the City of London honour on 31st August 2021.

Cllr Parvez Ahmed was awarded as a recognition of his services to the local and the wider community. The event took place at the London Guildhall. The Freedom of the City of London is the highest honour the City of London can bestow upon anyone. Cllr Parvez Ahmed expressed his delight in receiving the Freedom. In addition, he conveyed his deep sense of gratitude to all his friends & family for their ongoing support and inspiration with a particular dedication to the residents of Dollis Hill and the London Borough of Brent.