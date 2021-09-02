Educational insts to be reopened soon: PM Sheikh Hasina

Prime Minister and Leader of the House Sheikh Hasina on Thursday told the parliament that measures are being taken to reopen the schools and colleges soon.

She called upon all to maintain the health guidelines, alongside taking initiative to clean their houses and surroundings, to contain the spread of coronavirus and Dengue a mosquito-borne viral disease, reports BSS.

“I have already directed to reopen the schools and colleges soon. Measures have already been taken to this end,” the PM said while taking part in a discussion on an obituary reference at the death of incumbent lawmaker Hasibur Rahman Swapon from Sirajganj-6 constituency.

The Prime Minister added that teachers have already been administered the Covid-19 vaccines while measures have been taken to inoculate students of schools in accordance with the WHO (World Health Organisation) protocol.

In this connection, she said, “Teachers have already been given the jabs. Alongside the teachers, their families and others working in the schools have been brought under the vaccination programme. We are taking measures to inoculate the students of schools following the directives of the WHO.”

Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury moved the condolence motion in the parliament on the second day of the 14th session in the 11th parliament. The motion was later adopted unanimously.

Today’s session of the parliament was adjourned after adoption of the obituary reference over the death of sitting Awami League, MP, Hasibur Rahman Swapan in order to pay last respect as per the tradition.

AL lawmakers, former Chief Whip ASM Feroz, Whip Abu Sayeed Al Mahmood Swapon, Shamsul Hoque Tuku and Abdul Aziz, took part in the discussion.

Jatiya Party lawmakers, Deputy Opposition Leader Ghulam Muhammed Quader and Opposition Chief Whip Mashiur Rahman Ranga and BNP MP, Harunur Rashid, also spoke on the occasion.

A one-minute silence was observed and a Munajat was offered seeking eternal peace of the departed souls. State Minister for Religious Affairs Faridul Haque Khan, MP, conducted the munajat.