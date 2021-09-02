Medical students to attend classes physically from Sep 13

Health Minister Zahid Maleque has said students of all government and private medical colleges across the country will attend their classes physically from September 13.

“Maintaining the coronavirus health protocols, the medical colleges, medical institutes and nursing institutes will be reopened on September 13. But the classes will be resumed step by step,” the Minister said.

Zahid Maleque disclosed this at a press briefing held at the secretariat on Thursday.

The medical classes have been kept suspended from February-March last year due to lockdown to curb COVID-19 spread. But online classes are on, he added.