Sirajganj MP Hasibur Rahman dies of COVID-19

Hasibur Rahman Swapon, lawmaker from Sirajganj-6 (Shahjadpur) constituency, died from deadly coronavirus at a hospital in Turkey early Thursday.

His personal secretary Ashiqul Haque Diner said MP Swapon came back to the country after kidney transplant in Turkey in the month of February this year.

Hasibur Rahman, former State Minister for Industries, had been sent to Turkey again on August 29 after contracting COVID-19 on July 25.

There, he died at early hours.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of Hasibur Rahman Swapon.

In a condolence message, the Prime Minister prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family members.

MP Hasibur Rahman’s body will be brought back to the country on Friday. After that, he will be laid to eternal rest at Shahjadpur graveyard.

In addition to holding the parliamentary seat for Sirajganj’s Shahjadpur, Swapon was also the president of the upazila unit Awami League.

Swapon was born in 1954 in Dariapur Village in Sirajganj’s Shahjadpur. He was elected to parliament as a representative from Sirajganj three times.

In 1996, he was elected to the Seventh National Parliament from the then Sirajganj-7 seat as a member of the BNP.

He lost his post in parliament in 1998 when he left the BNP for the Awami League.