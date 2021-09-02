Sylhet district AL president Lutfur Rahman dies

Sylhet Office : Sylhet district Awami League President and Sylhet Zilla Parishad Chairman valiant freedom fighter Advocate Lutfur Rahman passed away here today.

“Lutfur Rahman (80), a close associate of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, breathed his last at 4.10pm at a city hospital where he was undergoing treatment after heart attacks,” said his family sources.

Lutfur Rahman, also a member of former National Assembly, was chairman of Sylhet district unit of Red Crescent Society.

His namaj-e-janaza will be held at Sylhet city’s Government Alia Madrasah ground at 2.30pm tomorrow.

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen, former finance minister AMA Muhith, former principal secretary Md Nojibur Rahman, central Awami League organizing secretary Shafiul Alam Chowdhury Nadel, Sylhet district Awami League vice-president Shafiqur Rahman Chowdhury and general secretary Advocate Nasir Uddin Khan expressed deep shock at the death of Lutfur Rahman.

They prayed for eternal peace of his departed soul and conveyed sympathy to members of his bereaved family.