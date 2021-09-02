UK records 178 deaths, another 38,154 coronavirus cases in a 24 hrs

Another 38,154 people in Britain have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 6,862,904, according to official figures released Thursday.

The country also reported another 178 coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 132,920. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test.

The latest data came as a new study from King’s College London found that adults who are fully vaccinated are 47 percent less likely to develop long COVID should they contract the infection.

The team at King’s College London analyzed data from more than 2 million people who logged their symptoms, tests, and vaccine status on the Zoe COVID Symptom Study app between Dec. 8, 2020 and July 4, 2021.

“This result suggests that the risk of long COVID is reduced in individuals who have received double vaccination, when additionally considering the already documented reduced risk of infection overall,” said the research published in the Lancet.

Long COVID patients usually refer to those who had COVID-19 while reporting symptoms, such as tiredness and muscle aches or shortness of breath, tightness in the chest and chest pain, lasting for at least 12 weeks.

More than 88 percent of people aged 16 and over in Britain have had their first dose of vaccine and more than 79 percent have received both doses, the latest figures showed.

To bring life back to normal, countries such as Britain, China, Germany, Russia and the United States have been racing against time to roll out coronavirus vaccines.