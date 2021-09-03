3 more dengue deaths, record 330 hospitalized

Three more people died of dengue in the past 24 hours, taking the total death toll to 48 since January 2021, confirmed the Health Emergency Operation Center and Control Room of the Directorate General of Health Services.

In the 24-hour period till 8:00am Thursday, 330 more dengue patients were hospitalized, the highest single-day hospitalization in 2021, with 284 of them in Dhaka and 46 in other areas across the country.

The previous highest daily dengue hospitalization was recorded at 329 on August 17 and the second daily highest 306 on August 18, after which the number did not cross 300 till Thursday, according to DGHS data.

Among the three dead, one was aged below 10 years while the rest two were between 31 years and 40 years.

Of the total 48 deceased since January, 12 died in July, 33 in August and three on the first day of September, as per the DGHS statistics.

Among the total deaths, 44 were in Dhaka city while two were in Chattogram division, one in Rajshahi division and another in Khulna division.

Some 10,981 people have been hospitalized with dengue since January, with 9,995 or more than 91 per cent of them in Dhaka city, as per the DGHS data based on a limited number of hospitals.

The Directorate General of Health Services on August 22 revealed that 19 areas in 10 wards of the two city corporations were ‘danger zones’ for dengue infection.

The density of Aedes mosquito larvae is the highest in Basabo and Goran areas under the Dhaka South City Corporation and in Moghbazar and New Eskaton areas under the Dhaka North City Corporation.

During the past two days of September, a total of 625 patients were hospitalized in Bangladesh.

Some 1,262 dengue patients, including 1,131 in the capital, were undergoing treatment at 41 hospitals on Thursday.

According to the DGHS data, 9,668 patients have so far returned home from hospitals after recovery from the disease.