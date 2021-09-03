Bangladesh logs lowest single-day 70 Covid deaths since June 19

Single-day deaths from coronavirus hit a 76-day low on Friday, with Bangladesh recording another 70 fatalities.

The country earlier registered 67 deaths on June 19.

Besides, another 3,167 people tested positive for Covid-19 in the 24 hours between 8am on Thursday and 8am on Friday after 29,438 samples were tested.

During the same period, 4,697 more patients recovered from the disease, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The latest additions took the country’s death toll to 26,432, the total caseload to 1,510,283 and the total number of recoveries to 1,442,582.

The seven-day moving average of single-day deaths in Bangladesh dropped further to 83.71 on Friday.

Dhaka counted 24 deaths, the highest among the eight divisions, followed by Chittagong with 15 fatalities.

Twelve deaths were reported in Khulna, eight in Sylhet, four each in Barisal and Rajshahi, and three in Rangpur.

Sixty-seven of them died at different hospitals across the country, while three died at home.

Meanwhile, the daily infection rate rose to 10.76% percent from the previous day’s 10.40%.

Of the new patients, Dhaka logged 1,859 cases, the highest among the divisions, followed by Chittagong with 458.

The infection rate against all tests conducted in the country to date stands at 16.74%.

Meanwhile, the latest figures have put the recovery rate at 95.52% and the mortality rate at 1.75%.

Around 18.67 million people in the country have received their first dose of Covid-19 vaccine; of them, some 8.2 million have taken both doses, latest DGHS data show.

The countrywide Covid-19 restrictions imposed after Eid-ul-Azha were eased soon afterwards from August 11, much to the dismay of public health experts.

They fear the recent downward trend in Covid-19 infections and deaths is only temporary and another wave of the pandemic may be just around the corner.

Health professionals dread that while the infection rate may drop to as low as 10% by mid-September, it will start spiking again after that.

Bangladesh reported its first three cases of Covid-19, a severe acute respiratory illness caused by a strain of coronavirus later named Sars-CoV-2, on March 8 last year. The first death was reported 10 days later.

The fast-spreading coronavirus has so far claimed over 4.56 million lives and infected more than 220.11 million people throughout the world, according to Worldometer.

More than 196.79 million people have recovered from the disease, which has affected 222 countries and territories across the planet.