Bangladesh take lead by 2-0 beating New Zealand in 2nd T20

Bangladesh took a lead by 2-0 in the five-match series after winning the 2nd T20I by four runs against New Zealand held at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Friday.

Shakib Al Hasan and Mahedi Hasan took two wickets each while Nasum Ahmed picked one for the Tigers.

Opener Mohammad Naim scored 39 and put on 59 for the first wicket with Liton Das (33) to lay the foundation for Bangladesh’s 141 for six off 20 overs. Skipper Mahmudullah Riyad remained unbeaten on 37 at the end.

New Zealand captain Tom Latham hit an unbeaten 67 but his blitz in the final overs only got his side to 137 for five.

Spinner Rachin Ravindra claimed two wickets in two balls before finishing with 3-22 for New Zealand.

Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah Riyad won the toss and elected to bat first.

Bangladesh

Mahmudullah Riyad, (capt), Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das, Afif Hossain, Naim Sheikh, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed

New Zealand

Tom Latham (capt), Tom Blundell, Doug Bracewell, Colin de Grandhomme, Cole McConchie, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Rachin Ravindra, Will Young, Ben Sears, Hamish Bennett

Umpires: Masudur Rahman (BAN), Tanvir Ahmed (BAN)

TV Umpire: Sharfuddoula Saikat (BAN)

Match Referee: Neeyamur Rashid (BAN).