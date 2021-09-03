By-election to Sylhet-3 constituency on Saturday

All preparations have been completed to hold by-election in Sylhet-3 constituency on Saturday using Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

Voting will start at 8:00am and continue till 4:00pm without any break.

The Sylhet-3 constituency comprises Fenchuganj, Balaganj and South Surma upazilas with 3,52,000 voters and 149 polling centres.

According to sources, a magistrate will be in charge of each union in the by-election of the Sylhet-3 constituency. An additional deputy commissioner will be deployed at each upazila on the election day.

In a joint statement issued by the Sylhet district and City BNP on Friday, the party boycotted the by-election to be held on Saturday.

Even though the BNP has decided to boycott this election, four others are contesting the by-election.

Habibur Rahman Habib (Boat) is contesting for the by-polls from Awami League, Jatiya Party’s Atiqur Rahman Atique (Plough), expelled BNP candidate Shafi Ahmed Chowdhury (Automobile) and Bangladesh Congress’ Junayed Mohammad Mia (Coconut).

Awami League presidium member Jahangir Kabir Nanak took part in publicity campaign on behalf of Habibur Rahman Habib on Tuesday, while Jatiya Party’s secretary general Ziauddin Ahmed Bablu on behalf of Atiqur Rahman Atique. Shafi Ahmed Chowdhury conducted his electioneering campaign with grassroots level leaders.

Voting in the parliamentary constituency could not take place in the first 90 days due to the lockdown, caused by Covid-19, in the country.

The seat remained vacant after the death of Awami League MP Mahmud Us Samad. He died from the coronavirus infection on March 11.

Meanwhile, members of different law enforcing agencies were deployed in different parts of the constituency from Thursday night. They will stay on the ground until Sunday to avert any untoward incident.