Educational insts to reopen on 12 September: Dipu Moni

Government has decided to reopen the educational institutions; primary, secondary and higher secondary; on September 12, said Education Minister Dipu Moni on Friday.

The ongoing general vacation will not be needed to be continued any more, thus the educational institutions might be reopened on September 12. Final decision will be taken in a inter-ministry meeting on September 5, the minister added.

Earlier on Thursday, the Health and Family Welfare Minister Zahid Maleque said students of all government and private medical colleges across the country will attend classes in-person from September 13.

The Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina also hinted on reopening educational institutions in the Parliament.

All educational institutions have been kept closed since March last year due to lockdown to curb COVID-19 spread.