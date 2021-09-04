AL candidate Habib takes lead in by-poll to Sylhet-3

Awami League nominated candidate Habibur Rahman Habib has taken lead in the by-poll to Sylhet-3.

According to report from the Sylhet DC office, he is now ahead of Jatiya Party (JP) nominated candidate Atiqur Rahman Atiq by 43,594 votes.

As per the results of the 108 centres, the AL candidate bagged 63,295 votes with ‘Boat’ symbol while JP candidate secured 19,701 votes with ‘Plough’ symbol.

District election returning officer also Deputy Commissioner (DC) M Kazi Emdadul Islam confirmed the information from the election control room around 7:30 pm on Saturday (September 4).