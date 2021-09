The Development Board Laws (Repeal) Ordinance, 1986 (Repeal) Bill 2021 was placed in Parliament on Saturday.

Law Minister Anisul Huq placed the Bill in the House and it was sent to the respective Parliamentary Standing Committee for further examination. The Committee was asked to submit its report within 15 days.

The proposed law will replace the law of the military regime as the court declared this illegal, reports BSS.