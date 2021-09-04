Children aged 12-18 to receive Pfizer, Moderna vaccines

Health Minister Zahid Maleque has said the government is planning to vaccinate children aged between 12-18 with Pfizer and Moderna doses.

“Any vaccine can be given to people over 18 years according to the World Health Organisation (WHO). But the children over the age of 12 years are being administered Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. We will follow that guideline,” the minister said.

Zahid Maleque disclosed this to media while visiting the Nursing and Midwifery examination center in Tejgaon in the capital on Saturday.

“More than 80 per cent of medical students have already been brought under vaccination. We will start soon to vaccinate the students from other grounds step by step,” he added.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children aged between 12-15 years.