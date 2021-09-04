Covid-19: Bangladesh records lowest daily caseload in over 80 days

Relatives mourn the death of a woman who died with Covid-19 symptoms at Dhaka Medical College Hospital in Dhaka on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 /Mahmud Hossain Opu/Dhaka Tribune

Singe day infection rate drops below 10% after three months

Bangladesh recorded 1,743 new Covid-19 cases in the 24 hours till Saturday morning, which is the lowest in 12 weeks.

The last time Bangladesh recorded a lower number of cases was on June 12, when 1,637 people tested positive for the virus.

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) revealed the latest figures on Covid-19 in the country with a press release on Saturday.

With the new infections, the total number of cases has risen to 1,512,026.

The country also registered 61 more deaths from Covid-19 in the past 24 hours – the lowest figure sinceune 18 when 54 people died from the infectious disease.

The number of total fatalities across the country now stands at 26,493.

Conducting 17,750 tests in the 24 hours yielded a test positivity rate of 9.82%. This is first time since June 3 that the infection rate dropped below 10% mark.

To date, 9,038,852 tests have been conducted in the country, leading to an overall test positivity rate of 16.73%.

During the same period, 3,421 people recovered from the disease taking the total number of recoveries to 1,446,003.

The mortality rate against the total number of cases detected so far stands at 1.75%.

Dhaka logged 878 cases, the highest among the eight divisions, followed by Chittagong with 478 cases, Rajshahi with 88, Sylhet with 93, and Khulna with 85.

Of the 61 deceased – 30 were men and 31 women. So far, 17,148 men (64.73) and 9,345 women (35.27%) have died from Covid-19 across the country.

Dhaka also logged the highest deaths with 32 fatalities, followed by Chittagong with 13.

Khulna division counted six deaths while, Rajshahi four, Barisal and Rangpur two each and Sylhet division and Mymensingh one each.

On March 8, health authorities in Bangladesh reported the first three cases of Covid-19, a severe acute respiratory illness caused by a new coronavirus strain which was later named Sars-CoV-2.

The novel coronavirus broke out in China’s Wuhan city in late December, 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.

The fast-spreading coronavirus has claimed at least 4.5 million lives and infected 220.7 million people across the world till Saturday afternoon, according to Worldometer.

As many as 197 million people have recovered from Covid-19 which has spread to 221 countries and territories across the planet.