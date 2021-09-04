E-orange ‘patron’ police offical Sohel Rana arrested in India

A Bangladesh Police inspector who is a ‘patron’ of e-commerce firm, e-orange, was arrested on Friday by the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) on charge of trespassing.

Officer-in-charge (Investigation) Sohel Rana of Banani Police Station was arrested at Chenrabandha border of Coachbihar district in West Bengal.

An India newspaper reported on Saturday that BSF personnel on Friday arrested Bangladesh national Sohel Rana from Chengrabandha border on charge of trespassing to India. Then he was questioned.

The BSF said a foreign passport, several mobile phones and ATM cards were seized from his possession during the arrest. He was handed over to Mekhliganj Police Station of Coachbihar district.

Inspector Sohel Rana attended his last office on Thursday. Since then, he has neither come to the police station, nor taken leave, said Md Asaduzzaman, deputy commissioner of Gulshan Division of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP).

Mentioning that his (Sohel Rana) mobile phone was being found switched off, he said, “We have learnt that he was arrested by BSF at Nepal-India border. However, we are yet to be confirmed about it. We are trying to ascertain whether Banani Police Station’s OC (investigation) Sohel Rana and detained Sohel Rana are the same person.”

Sohel Rana, detained by BSF, is the patron of e-commerce platform ‘e-orange’ which has embezzled crores of taka of customers. He works under the DMP. His sister and brother-in-law were running the e-orange. They have already been

arrested.

Sources in the DMP said Sohail Rana is also accused of embezzling crores of taka from e-orange customers. He went into hiding since e-orange customers recently staged a protest demanding delivery of goods or refunds. He later fled the country. Perhaps, some big fishes in the police department were also involved in embezzling crores of taka from customers.