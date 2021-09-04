Don't Miss
Radford to join HP team on Sept 12

Bangladesh High Performance Unit head coach Toby Radford will join the team on September 12, subject to the Covid-19 clearance.

The Englishman earlier couldn’t join his team’s ongoing camp in Chattogram as he was recovering from skin cancer.
“He had recovered sufficiently to make him available for the camp,” said a BCB official on Friday.

Radford will arrive in Dhaka on September 8 and after completing a mandatory three-day quarantine, he is expected to join his team, who are currently preparing for a series against Bangladesh A team.

The series will start with two four-day matches with the first one scheduled on September 16-19 while the second game is slated from September 23-26.

The three one-day matches will be played respectively on September 30, October 2 and 4.

Bangladesh A team is scheduled to start their camp from September 16 after it earlier got postponed due to the coronavirus scare last month.