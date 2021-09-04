Steps should be taken to save people from NCD: Experts

Strong measures including strengthening existing tobacco control law, should be taken to save lives of people of the country from the Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) in the country, experts said.

Such recommendations have come from an august gathering of Member of Parliaments (MPs), economists, cultural figures, journalists and public health experts during a webinar titled “Covid-19 and the Need for Strong Tobacco Control Law”, jointly organized by PROGGA (Knowledge for Progress) and Anti-Tobacco Media Alliance (ATMA).

Speaking at the webinar, Saber Hossain Chowdhury MP, the Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Environment, Forestry and Climate Change, said, “Since we have a scope to amend the Smoking and Tobacco Products Usage (Control) Act 2005, I would suggest that we replace the word “Control” with “Elimination” in the title so that it reflects the Prime Minister’s vision of a tobacco-free Bangladesh.”

Eminent economist and the convener of the National Anti-Tobacco Platform, Dr. Qazi Kholiquzzaman Ahmad said, “The proposal calling for ban on loose sale of tobacco products is an important one. We must work to increase social awareness regarding detrimental effects of tobacco.”

Cultural personality Abul Hayat said, “Our youth often tend to think that smoking makes them look smart and forget smoking’s devastating consequences. I would urge the government not to consider tobacco not as a source of revenue, but as a cause of cancer for hundreds of thousands of people of our country. This is why we must strengthen our tobacco control law.”

Hossain Ali Khondoker, Coordinator of National Tobacco Control Cell and Additional Secretary, said, “Our initiative to amend the tobacco control law includes the six amendment proposals raised today during this event. We hope the finalized amendment reflects all these proposals.”

Prominent Journalist and Editor-in-Chief of TV Today Mr. Monjurul Ahsan Bulbul said, “If we really want to realize the Honorable Prime Minister’s vision of a tobacco-free Bangladesh, we must amend the tobacco control law at the earliest.”

Abdul Quayum, Associate Editor of the Daily Prothom Alo, said, “People often think that e-cigarettes are less harmful for our health. But the reality is these are just as harmful as traditional tobacco products. In addition to amendment of the law, we must also ensure its proper implementation.”

Literary figure and chief news editor of News24, Shahnaz Munni said, “Women and children are the worst victims of secondhand smoke. We need to make the public spaces completely smoke-free by eliminating designated smoking areas (DSAs).”

Dr. Syed Mahfuzul Huq, National Professional Officer (NCD), World Health Organization (WHO) said, Smokers hospitalized with Covid-19 have been found to be at much greater risk of severe illness and death.