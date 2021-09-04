Tofail’s condition improves, shifted to cabin

Ailing senior Awami League leader Tofail Ahmed, undergoing treatment at an Indian hospital, has been shifted to a cabin from its ICU as his condition improved.

Shaban Mahmood, Minister (Press) of Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi, told UNB on Saturday that the veteran politician is undergoing treatment at Medanta Hospital in Gurgaon, India under Dr Arun Garg, head of Neurology Department of the hospital, and he is doing well.

“Tofail has been shifted to a cabin and doctors hope that he’ll get well soon,” he added.

Tofail, an advisory council member of Awami League and a former minister, was flown to India in an air ambulance on Friday for better treatment.