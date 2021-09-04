UK reports 120 deaths, 37,578 new Covid cases in a 24 hrs

A further 120 people have died with 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19, in the latest figures released by the government.

Saturday’s update brings the total death toll according to that measure to 133,161. Separate data from the ONS says there have been more than 156,000 deaths were Covid was mentioned on the death certificate.

Alongside the latest reported fatalities, a further 37,578 confirmed Covid cases have been recorded.

England

A total of 102 new reported deaths were recorded across England, bringing the total figure to 116, 907.

Scotland

The death toll in Scotland has risen by 11 to 8,165.

Northern Ireland

A further seven deaths were reported in Northern Ireland, bringing the total to 2,401.

Wales

Wales no longer updates its Covid data on the weekend.